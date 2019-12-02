See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Slidell, LA
Dr. Peter Galvan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Galvan, MD

Dr. Peter Galvan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Galvan works at Doctors Urgent Care in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Galvan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors Urgent Care LLC
    971 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 690-8300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Limb Swelling
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis

Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Fred Pruitt — Dec 02, 2019

About Dr. Peter Galvan, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • 1609876580
Education & Certifications

  • Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
  • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peter Galvan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Galvan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Galvan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Galvan works at Doctors Urgent Care in Slidell, LA. View the full address on Dr. Galvan’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

