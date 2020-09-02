See All Family Doctors in La Palma, CA
Dr. Peter Hugh, DO

Family Medicine
4.0 (17)
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Hugh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Palma, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with La Palma Intercommunity Hospital and Lakewood Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hugh works at Office in La Palma, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Office
    3650 South St, La Palma, CA 90623 (866) 592-2199
    Good Life Medical Group La Palma
    5451 La Palma Ave Ste 16, La Palma, CA 90623 (562) 602-8841

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 02, 2020
    Dr. Hugh has been my primary physician for 25yrs. His bedside manner, professionalism, and availability have been the primary reason for my continued patronage. It's my privilege to be served by him and to call him my physician he cares. Thank you, Dr. Hugh.
    Chereda Hardaway-Dalton — Sep 02, 2020
    About Dr. Peter Hugh, DO

    Family Medicine
    36 years of experience
    English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog
    1316035082
    Education & Certifications

    University Tex Med School
    Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center
    Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med
    Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hugh speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

