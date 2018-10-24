Dr. Peter Kaiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kaiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Kaiser, MD
Dr. Peter Kaiser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Kaiser works at
Dr. Kaiser's Office Locations
North Valley Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC3805 E Bell Rd Ste 5800, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 788-0088
- 2 6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste A170, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 688-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaiser did a marvelous job on my ear issue. I had been to my primary doctor and they did not find the issue. Dr. Kaiser found the issue and fixed the problem in the same visit. I had relief almost instantly. Thank you Dr. Kaiser!
About Dr. Peter Kaiser, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaiser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaiser has seen patients for Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaiser speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.