Overview of Dr. Peter Kansas, MD

Dr. Peter Kansas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Kansas works at KANSAS EYE SURGERY ASSOCIATES in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.