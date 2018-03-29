See All Podiatrists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Peter Lallas, MD

Podiatry
3.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Kirkland, WA
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Lallas, MD

Dr. Peter Lallas, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Lallas works at EvergreenHealth Foot and Ankle Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lallas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kirkland
    12039 NE 128th St Ste 500, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-4650
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Foot Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Peter Lallas, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972556918
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pacific Coast Hospital, San Franscico
    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Lallas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lallas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lallas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lallas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lallas works at EvergreenHealth Foot and Ankle Care in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lallas’s profile.

    Dr. Lallas has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lallas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lallas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lallas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lallas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lallas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

