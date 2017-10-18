Overview

Dr. Peter Levins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Levins works at Tatum Highland Medical Association, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.