Overview of Dr. Peter Liao, MD

Dr. Peter Liao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Liao works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA with other offices in Eastvale, CA and Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.