Dr. Peter Libre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Libre, MD
Dr. Peter Libre, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norwalk, CT.
Dr. Libre works at
Dr. Libre's Office Locations
Ophthalmology111 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Applied Risk Management Solutions
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Connecticare
- Connecticomp
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- National Provider Network
- One Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Reviewco
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Libre is so skilled and trustworthy. I have advanced Glaucoma and he has performed several interventions in the battle to preserve my eyesight. He has gone the distance with me in so many ways…including seeing me during the weekend in an emergency.
About Dr. Peter Libre, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Italian, Spanish and Swedish
- 1013013671
Education & Certifications
- St Raphael's Hosp|St Raphael's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Libre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Libre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Libre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Libre has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Libre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Libre speaks Italian, Spanish and Swedish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Libre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.