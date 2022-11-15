See All Ophthalmologists in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Peter Libre, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Libre, MD

Dr. Peter Libre, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. 

Dr. Libre works at Retina Group PC in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Libre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmology
    111 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Tear Duct Disorders

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Libre?

    Nov 15, 2022
    Dr Libre is so skilled and trustworthy. I have advanced Glaucoma and he has performed several interventions in the battle to preserve my eyesight. He has gone the distance with me in so many ways…including seeing me during the weekend in an emergency.
    Lisa Loustaunau — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Libre, MD

    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian, Spanish and Swedish
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Raphael's Hosp|St Raphael's Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Libre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Libre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Libre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Libre has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Libre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Libre speaks Italian, Spanish and Swedish.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Libre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

