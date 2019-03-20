Overview of Dr. Peter Lopresti, DO

Dr. Peter Lopresti, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abingdon, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health and UM Harford Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lopresti works at Harford Primary Care, LLC in Abingdon, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.