Dr. Peter Margolis, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Margolis, MD
Dr. Peter Margolis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University of Health Sciences - Chicago Medical School.
Dr. Margolis works at
Dr. Margolis' Office Locations
MDVIP - Thousand Oaks, California333 S Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 456-2780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Never met another Dr. that runs thorough panels and made so much effort to follow up on patient conditions and tests. Would call directly with test results and advice, often the day after. Works a lot with elderly patients, I would definitely recommend him to my mother as soon as she gets medicare and off of Kaiser which she currently has.
About Dr. Peter Margolis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
- University of Health Sciences - Chicago Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margolis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margolis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Margolis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Margolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.