Dr. Peter McAllister, MD

Neurology
4.4 (45)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter McAllister, MD

Dr. Peter McAllister, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. McAllister works at New England Institute for Neurology and Headache in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McAllister's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New England Institute for Neurology and Headache
    30 Buxton Farm Rd Ste 230, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 914-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medical Marijuana Certifications Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 45 ratings
Patient Ratings (45)
5 Star
(37)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. McAllister?

Nov 28, 2022
Dr. McAllister represents the best of his profession - he is knowledgeable, advances the neurology field through his research, and is supportive of his patients.
— Nov 28, 2022
About Dr. Peter McAllister, MD

  • Neurology
Specialties
  • 32 years of experience
  • English
  • 1033176896
Education & Certifications

  • Med College Of Virginia Hospitals
  • Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peter McAllister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAllister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McAllister has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McAllister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McAllister works at New England Institute for Neurology and Headache in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. McAllister’s profile.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAllister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAllister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

