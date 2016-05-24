Dr. Peter McKeown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKeown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter McKeown, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter McKeown, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from University Of Queensland, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. McKeown works at
Locations
-
1
Univ. Vascular Surgeons Pllc1940 Alcoa Hwy Ste E260, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-6955
-
2
Catholic Health Iniative1406 W 5th St Ste 303, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 862-9280
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph London
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKeown?
I had emergency open heart surgery and was very fortunate to have Dr. McKeown covering for the local CT surgeon. He is an excellent surgeon, great bedside manner, and treated me like a family member. He took time to explain everything and was never in a hurry. He sat down and charted on the computer in my room. He gave me his personal cell number to call if I needed anything while in the hospital and checked on me 3 times a day. I recovered exceptionally well and staff were very impressed.
About Dr. Peter McKeown, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1699737494
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Emory University|Harley St Clin/Harefield Br|St Marys Hospital Med Center
- Royal Brisbane Hosp|Royal Brisbane Hospital
- University Of Queensland, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Critical Care Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKeown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKeown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKeown works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McKeown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKeown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKeown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKeown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.