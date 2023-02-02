Overview of Dr. Peter Mohai, MD

Dr. Peter Mohai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Mohai works at Swedish Orthopedic Institute in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.