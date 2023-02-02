Dr. Peter Mohai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Mohai, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Mohai, MD
Dr. Peter Mohai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Mohai works at
Dr. Mohai's Office Locations
-
1
Swedish Orthopedic Institute Pharmacy601 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohai?
Dr. Mohai was my grandmother's Rheumatologist, my Aunts and mine. He is a fantastic doctor who cares about his patience. He listens and explains everything in detail. He is genuine, kind and easy to talk to. I have immense respect for him. It is hard to find a doctor that pays attention when you talk and is concerned about your health, Dr. Mohai is that special doctor who checks all the boxes of a fantastic person and doctor.
About Dr. Peter Mohai, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1831185966
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohai accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohai works at
Dr. Mohai has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.