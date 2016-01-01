See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Peter Morgenstern, MD

Neurosurgery
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Morgenstern, MD

Dr. Peter Morgenstern, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Morgenstern works at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morgenstern's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai
    1468 Madison Ave Fl 33, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    5 E 98th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Brain Surgery
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Peter Morgenstern, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1528359650
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Queens

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Morgenstern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgenstern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgenstern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgenstern works at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Morgenstern’s profile.

    Dr. Morgenstern has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgenstern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgenstern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgenstern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

