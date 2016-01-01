Dr. Peter Morgenstern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgenstern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Morgenstern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Morgenstern, MD
Dr. Peter Morgenstern, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Morgenstern works at
Dr. Morgenstern's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai1468 Madison Ave Fl 33, New York, NY 10029 Directions
- 2 5 E 98th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgenstern?
About Dr. Peter Morgenstern, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1528359650
Education & Certifications
- GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgenstern accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Morgenstern using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Morgenstern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgenstern works at
Dr. Morgenstern has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgenstern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgenstern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgenstern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.