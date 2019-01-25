See All Neurosurgeons in San Jose, CA
Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD

Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    135 N Jackson Ave Ste 102, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 258-2207

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • O'Connor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 25, 2019
    I have been a patient for about 6 years and he has done 2 major spine surgeries on me. I am getting prepared for a third surgery. Before each surgery he first exhausts all other treatments and only operates as a last resort. He is kind and caring, and at the same time, totally upfront about the benefits and risks. I would recommend Dr. Nguyen above any other Neurosurgeon in this County and beyond.
    Rhonda Crittenden in San Jose, CA — Jan 25, 2019
    About Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1952444622
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.