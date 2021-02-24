Dr. Pizzarello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Pizzarello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Pizzarello, MD
Dr. Peter Pizzarello, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cranston, RI. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.
Dr. Pizzarello works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pizzarello's Office Locations
-
1
Othopaedic Associates, Inc725 Reservoir Ave Ste 101, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 944-3800
-
2
Orthopaedic Associates, Inc.2138 Mendon Rd Ste 302, Cumberland, RI 02864 Directions (401) 334-1060
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pizzarello?
Great patient interaction. Listens to your needs and offers alternatives for treatment.
About Dr. Peter Pizzarello, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1568420115
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pizzarello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pizzarello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pizzarello works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pizzarello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizzarello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pizzarello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pizzarello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.