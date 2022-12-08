See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Peter Pyrko, MD

Dr. Peter Pyrko, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (70)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peter Pyrko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Foothill Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Pyrko works at Platinum Orthopaedics in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Novellus Research Sites Inc
    11190 Warner Ave Ste 300, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 (714) 241-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothill Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 08, 2022
    He recently did a knee replacement on me, and it was an smooth experience. My recovery has been great with his help.
    — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Pyrko, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467695056
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rothman Inst-Thomas Jefferson U
    Residency
    • Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
    Internship
    • New York University
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
