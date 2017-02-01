Dr. Peter Rouvelas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouvelas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Rouvelas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Rouvelas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Rouvelas works at
Locations
1
Peter Rouvelas M.d. PC8115 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 833-5303
2
Prism Dental PC3304 Glenwood Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Directions (718) 859-0008
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rouvelas?
Dr Rouvelas is a great doctor. He explains everything in detail and he is a great listener. He takes his time with all his patients.
About Dr. Peter Rouvelas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1245243609
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rouvelas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rouvelas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rouvelas works at
Dr. Rouvelas speaks Greek.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouvelas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouvelas.
