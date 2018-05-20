See All Ophthalmologists in Mechanicsburg, PA
Dr. Peter Sakol, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Sakol, MD

Dr. Peter Sakol, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Sakol works at MUELLER SCOTT D MD in Mechanicsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Spasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sakol's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peter J. Sakol MD LLC
    2025 Technology Pkwy Ste 205, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 791-2920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Spasm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 20, 2018
    Dr Sakol is a fine ophthalmologist and ophthalmic surgeon. He is always careful to explain his opinion or recommendations. His patient care is wonderful. Usually, appointments with hm are o time or pretty close to on time. I can recommend him without reservations.
    Dr Sakol's fan — May 20, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Sakol, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Eye Inst-Med Coll Wisc
    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Sakol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sakol has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sakol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sakol works at MUELLER SCOTT D MD in Mechanicsburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sakol’s profile.

    Dr. Sakol has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Spasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

