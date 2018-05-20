Overview of Dr. Peter Sakol, MD

Dr. Peter Sakol, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Sakol works at MUELLER SCOTT D MD in Mechanicsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Spasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.