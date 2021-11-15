Overview of Dr. Peter Schwartz, MD

Dr. Peter Schwartz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, INC in Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.