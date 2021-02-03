Dr. Peter Sebastian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebastian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Sebastian, DO
Overview of Dr. Peter Sebastian, DO
Dr. Peter Sebastian, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital.
Dr. Sebastian works at
Dr. Sebastian's Office Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Atlantic General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sebastian?
He is a fantastic doctor and an empathetic man who truly listens. It is absolutely wonderful to have such a doctor. Not one once of the typical arrogance. Have never felt "rushed". Terrific listener too. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Peter Sebastian, DO
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1154328284
Education & Certifications
- University Mass
- MC Va
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Muhlenberg College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sebastian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sebastian accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sebastian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebastian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebastian.
