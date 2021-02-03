Overview of Dr. Peter Sebastian, DO

Dr. Peter Sebastian, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital.



Dr. Sebastian works at Salisbury Musculoskeletal Clin in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.