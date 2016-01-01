Dr. Peter Turkson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turkson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Turkson, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Turkson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Turkson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Victoria Patrello LLC9810 Ravenna Rd Ste 1, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (312) 523-8697
-
2
Laurelwood Counseling Center25550 Chagrin Blvd Ste 200, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 765-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turkson?
About Dr. Peter Turkson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1659535888
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Addiction Medicine, Addiction Psychiatry and Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turkson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turkson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turkson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Turkson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turkson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turkson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turkson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.