Dr. Peter Vitulli Jr, DO

Dermatology
4.2 (43)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peter Vitulli Jr, DO is a Dermatologist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Vitulli Jr works at A Center for Dermatology, Laser and Cosmetic Surgery in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A Center for Dermatology, Laser and Cosmetic Surgery
    4600 Military Trl Ste 107, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 427-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin

Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Peter Vitulli Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447218276
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univerity of Tennessee Health Science Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Vitulli Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitulli Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vitulli Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vitulli Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vitulli Jr works at A Center for Dermatology, Laser and Cosmetic Surgery in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vitulli Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Vitulli Jr has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vitulli Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitulli Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitulli Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitulli Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitulli Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

