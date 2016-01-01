Dr. Peter Waldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Waldstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Waldstein, MD
Dr. Peter Waldstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Waldstein works at
Dr. Waldstein's Office Locations
Robertson Pediatrics150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 307, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 659-8687Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Waldstein, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174653612
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Waldstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Waldstein speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldstein.
