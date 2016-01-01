See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Peter Wenger, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Wenger, MD

Dr. Peter Wenger, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Wenger works at The Pediatric Specialty Center at Saint Barnabas in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wenger's Office Locations

    The Pediatric Specialty Center at Saint Barnabas
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 408, West Orange, NJ 07052 (973) 520-6694
    Saint Barnabas Pediatric Specialty Center
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 (973) 520-6687

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anemia

Abdominal Pain
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Coccygeal Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Low Back Pain
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Outer Ear Infection
Pneumonia
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Peter Wenger, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396759429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Wenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wenger works at The Pediatric Specialty Center at Saint Barnabas in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Wenger’s profile.

    Dr. Wenger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

