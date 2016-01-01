Overview of Dr. Peter Wenger, MD

Dr. Peter Wenger, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Wenger works at The Pediatric Specialty Center at Saint Barnabas in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.