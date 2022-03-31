Overview

Dr. Peter Yawn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blaine, MN. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital, North Memorial Health and Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Yawn works at North Memorial Health Clinic - Blaine in Blaine, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.