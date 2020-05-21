See All Family Doctors in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Peter Yeh, MD

Family Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peter Yeh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.

Dr. Yeh works at Tccfhc At Cesar Chavez Elem. School in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tccfhc At Cesar Chavez Elem. School
    730 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA 90802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 435-5040
  2. 2
    Golden Shore Medical Group
    1900 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 277-9405

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer Screening
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Breast Cancer Screening
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Yeh?

    May 21, 2020
    Great Dr. tell you straight out what is your problem and your options and steps to get back on track. Few doctors take the time to do so, but dr. Yeh does.
    Francisco Bonilla — May 21, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Peter Yeh, MD
    About Dr. Peter Yeh, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154516615
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
