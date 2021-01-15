Dr. Pethan Tin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pethan Tin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Pethan Tin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Tin works at
Locations
Aspen Dental2100 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624 Directions (585) 340-7580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had tooth implants done. He was caring yet efficient and thorough. It was painless and fast (until the novocaine wore off, of course). I would highly recommend Dr Tin and his assistant surgeon. Both are very professional and friendly.
About Dr. Pethan Tin, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.