Dr. Petros Panagos, DDS
Overview of Dr. Petros Panagos, DDS
Dr. Petros Panagos, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY.
Dr. Panagos works at
Dr. Panagos' Office Locations
Progressive Oral Surgery & Implantology of Long Island601 Franklin Ave Ste 215, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 274-9979
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had two impacted wisdom teeth on the top that were causing persistent headaches with face pain for over a month. My orthodontist recommended me to this awesome guy and his team and they took great care of me. Dr. Panagos and his team took the wisdom teeth out within 15 minutes without pain. To anyone who needs wisdom teeth taken out or any other oral issues, don’t hesitate to go see Dr. Panagos! If I experience anything else that requires an oral surgeon, Panagos is my go-to guy. I’m forever in debt to him and his team for helping to bring my pain to an end. I highly recommend this doctor to anyone who needs the help of an oral surgeon. Thanks Dr. Panagos!!
About Dr. Petros Panagos, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1265625537
Dr. Panagos works at
