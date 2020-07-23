Overview

Dr. Phenton Harker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



Dr. Harker works at Appledore Family Medicine and Pediatrics - Portsmouth in Portsmouth, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.