Overview

Dr. Philbert Doleac, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center Dental School.



Dr. Doleac works at Magic Smiles in Beaverton, OR with other offices in Portland, OR and Scappoose, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.