Dr. Philip Bechtel, MD
Dr. Philip Bechtel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Baylor Surgicare At Fort Worth750 12th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 334-5050
Dr. Bechtel has been in my life since August, 1982. He is wonderful surgeon. He is compassionate and caring in every sense of the phrase. I believe he is retired now but I would recommend this man to anyone who will listen.
