Dr. Philip Farley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Farley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Farley, MD
Dr. Philip Farley, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Farley works at
Dr. Farley's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Hermann Medical Grp-mntl Hlth Crisis4850 W Bellfort St, Houston, TX 77035 Directions (713) 723-3135
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farley?
Asked so many questions, attentive, does not rush you, answers all your questions and diagnosed my boyfriend after 10+ years of misdiagnosis. He is happy for the first time since he was a young teen. I am thankful to have seen this doctor, he has saved his life.
About Dr. Philip Farley, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1598777583
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farley works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Farley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.