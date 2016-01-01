See All Dermatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Philip Fleckman, MD

Dermatology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Philip Fleckman, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Fleckman works at Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4225 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Fleckman, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1205916293
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • YALE UNIVERSITY
Internship
  • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Philip Fleckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fleckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fleckman works at Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Fleckman’s profile.

Dr. Fleckman has seen patients for Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleckman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Fleckman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleckman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

