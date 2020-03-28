See All Family Doctors in Spokane, WA
Dr. Philip Lenoue, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Philip Lenoue, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Pacific Northwest University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Lenoue works at Lenoue Integrative Medicine in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lenoue Integrative Medicine
    301 E Sharp Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 562-4278
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 9:30am

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Degeneration Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Percussor Therapy Chevron Icon
Plagiocephaly Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 28, 2020
    Amazing Dr. and amazing human being. Spokane Wa, we are so blessed to have Dr. Lenoue here. I am incredibly thankful for the healing my body has been able to achieve through this clinic and medicine.
    Lindsey Brown — Mar 28, 2020
    About Dr. Philip Lenoue, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083977128
    Education & Certifications

    • Family Medicine Residency Spokane
    • Pacific Northwest University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Carroll College
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Lenoue, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenoue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lenoue has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lenoue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lenoue works at Lenoue Integrative Medicine in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lenoue’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenoue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenoue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenoue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenoue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

