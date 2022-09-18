Dr. Philip Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Martin, MD
Dr. Philip Martin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Philip L Martin, MD11144 Tesson Ferry Rd Ste 205, Saint Louis, MO 63123 Directions (314) 842-8427
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Martin since I was a teenager. He's been my ENT doc for over 40 years. This guy knows his stuff!
About Dr. Philip Martin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Pharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.