Dr. Philip Moore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Heb.
1
Centerview Office Park1141 Keller Pkwy Ste C, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 488-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Philip A Moore MD1600 Lancaster Dr Ste 103, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-9480Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Heb
Dr. Moore and his staff were very helpful in addressing varicose vein problems in both of my legs.
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Bowl Hospital
- Musc Med Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Texas Christian University
- General Surgery
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
