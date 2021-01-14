Overview of Dr. Philip Piro, MD

Dr. Philip Piro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Piro works at Colon and Rectal Surgeons of Southern Connecticut LLC in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.