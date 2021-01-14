Dr. Philip Piro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Piro, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Piro, MD
Dr. Philip Piro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Piro's Office Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have seen Dr. Piro for a number of years for a retina issue. My husband had to emergency surgery and the Dr. was great.
About Dr. Philip Piro, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1780708826
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Ophthalmology
