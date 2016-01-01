See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Philip Royal, MD

Critical Care Medicine
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Philip Royal, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Royal works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pneumonia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Pneumonia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Philip Royal, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • English
    • Male
    • Male
    • 1013020239
    • 1013020239
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Moses H Cone Mem Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

