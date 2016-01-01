Overview

Dr. Philip Royal, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Royal works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.