Dr. Philip Scolaro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Scolaro's Office Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Associates of Lubbock3802 22nd St Ste 200, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 791-0188
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scolaro has been seeing my 2.5 year old daughter for a year now. He is very thorough and has great bedside manners. I highly recommend him.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1609961812
Education & Certifications
- Med Center Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Scolaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scolaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scolaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scolaro has seen patients for Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scolaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Scolaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scolaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scolaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scolaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.