Dr. Philip Smith, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Philip Smith, MD

Dr. Philip Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with University Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at West Complex, Charlottesville, VA in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

    The Eye Clinic
    1300 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903 (434) 924-3627
    University of Virginia
    4 Hospital Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22908 (434) 924-0376
    University of Virginia Department of Surgery
    Hospital Dr Dept Wing Rm 4550, Charlottesville, VA 22908
    Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center
    1240 LEE ST, Charlottesville, VA 22908 (434) 924-9333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cushing's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Insulinoma Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Tumor Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Philip Smith at UVA general surgery. He is a superb surgeon, and the staff was amazing, helpful and kind. They all ensured I had a smooth prep, surgery, and follow-up. I am so glad I chose him for my surgical needs. I highly recommend him and all the staff who was responsible for my care from beginning to end.
    Crystal Short — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Philip Smith, MD

    General Surgery
    20 years of experience
    English
    1932139383
    Education & Certifications

    Columbia University Med Ctr
    University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
    UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    University of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at West Complex, Charlottesville, VA in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

