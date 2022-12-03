Dr. Philip Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Smith, MD
Dr. Philip Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
The Eye Clinic1300 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-3627MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
University of Virginia4 Hospital Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-0376
-
3
University of Virginia Department of SurgeryHospital Dr Dept Wing Rm 4550, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions
-
4
Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center1240 LEE ST, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Philip Smith at UVA general surgery. He is a superb surgeon, and the staff was amazing, helpful and kind. They all ensured I had a smooth prep, surgery, and follow-up. I am so glad I chose him for my surgical needs. I highly recommend him and all the staff who was responsible for my care from beginning to end.
About Dr. Philip Smith, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1932139383
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Med Ctr
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.