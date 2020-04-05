Dr. Philip Sonderman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Sonderman, MD
Dr. Philip Sonderman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Greater Milwaukee Plastic Surgeons Sc13800 W North Ave Ste 110, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 717-4000
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Dr. Sonderman is a master at his craft. He is a highly skilled surgeon. I was impressed with the entire experience. From start to finish. I had a breast reduction which includes a lift. I wish I would have done it sooner! I highly recommend him and his staff.
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- U Hosps Clins
- Univ of WI Med Sch
