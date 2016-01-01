Dr. Philip Wackel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wackel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Wackel, MD
Dr. Philip Wackel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Heart200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8195
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Philip Wackel, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1982800645
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Wackel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
