Dr. Philip Wey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Plastic Surgery Arts409 Joyce Kilmer Ave Ste 2, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 272-9360
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr. Wey and his staff are incredibly nice to interact with. The offices have a very pleasant atmosphere. Dr. Wey performed my surgery with expertise and I am thoroughly happy with my results. I would definitely, highly recommend Dr. Wey to future prospective patients.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Nyu Mc/Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Northwestern U/McGaw Mc
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Wey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wey.
