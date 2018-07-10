Dr. Philip Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Wilson, MD
Dr. Philip Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Children's Medical Center Plano7601 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 303-7000
Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center5700 DALLAS PKWY, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 515-7100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilson has been exceptional throughout the entree process of repairing our daughter's elbow. He is extremely thorough, has great bedside manner and ensures everyone understands exactly what is going on at all times. He took the time to speak with my wife multiple times over the phone prior to my daughter's surgery. Answered all questions the day of surgery and he and his staff were great.
About Dr. Philip Wilson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1821050600
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Children's Hospital
- Univ Of Tex Southwestern Parkland
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.