Overview of Dr. Philip Wilson, MD

Dr. Philip Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children.



Dr. Wilson works at Children's Medical Center Plano in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.