Dr. Halamandaris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phill Halamandaris, MD
Overview of Dr. Phill Halamandaris, MD
Dr. Phill Halamandaris, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Indio, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Halamandaris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Halamandaris' Office Locations
-
1
Riverside County Mental Health47825 Oasis St, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 863-8455
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halamandaris?
The best psychiatrist I've ever had. I refuse to see anyone else. An intelligent and kind man. Dr. H makes people feel comfortable and his positive reinforcement is inspiring to children. He genuinely believes in people.
About Dr. Phill Halamandaris, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1194944736
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halamandaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halamandaris works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Halamandaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halamandaris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halamandaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halamandaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.