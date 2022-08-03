Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillip Cohen, MD
Dr. Phillip Cohen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Phillip Cohen MD APC25401 Cabot Rd Ste 102, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 951-3003
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
I am and will always be grateful for Dr. Cohen - he has been a huge help in my life. He takes the time to understand my situation and issues that could be contributing to my symptoms. He is absolutely brilliant with medication and cutting edge resources that could help his patients. He is also always available for any urgent matters by taking calls after hours. I highly recommend Dr. Cohen to anyone seeking a psychiatrist
About Dr. Phillip Cohen, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.