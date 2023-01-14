Overview of Dr. Phillip Guillen, MD

Dr. Phillip Guillen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Mather Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Guillen works at Mirza Orthopedics in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Huntington Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.