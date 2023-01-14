Dr. Phillip Guillen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guillen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Guillen, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Guillen, MD
Dr. Phillip Guillen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Mather Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Guillen works at
Dr. Guillen's Office Locations
-
1
Justin Mirza, DOPC290 E Main St Ste 200, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 361-5302
-
2
David J. Weissberg MD PC379 Oakwood Rd Ste C, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 351-0295
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Mather Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guillen?
I am 52, live on Long Island and have had needed a few surgeries in my life. In nearly every case in the past I would use a long Island dr. to diagnose my issue and if surgery is recommended, I would typically go find the best rated surgeon in NYC. I have this idea that is where the best of the best surgeons can be found. That said and with the same mindset, in October 2022 I hurt my arm pretty bad. Living just 1/8th of a mile from Dr. Guilian's office it's a place I pass multiple times a day. Called up on a Thursday, spoke to his receptionist, explained my issue and she set up an appointment to meet him the following Monday. Later that afternoon his receptionist called me back and told me Dr Guilian wanted me to get a standard x-ray of my elbow and forearm and gave me a script. I did so the next day. When I met with him that Monday, he had confirmed that the x-ray was fine and then he proceeded to but me through a series of motion tests while pressing my arm at different points. He said he believed I had a moderate to severe partially torn bicep tendon and wanted me to confirm via an MRI. I went for the MRI and a few days after I got my approval and shortly after I met again with Dr. Guilian to review. The MRI confirmed exactly what he suspected, moderately torn bicep tendon.??He explained in such a deep level of detail what it all meant and how he would fix it, how long the recovery would take and best of all if I did all he said I would be back to 100% in a couple short months. He was extremely confident in his explanations. Awkwardly enough after that I told him I prefer surgeons from NYC and that I would probably seek at minimum a second opinion. He actually replied that not only he thought a second opinion is a smart thing to get but he encouraged it. Some other doctors would have been offended by that. I left his office and over the next couple days I digested my overall experience with him till that point, comparing my previous surgeon experiences to his. I realized then I was beyond impressed with him, and I kept thinking that he was as detailed as confident and as convincing than any prior surgeon I ever used in the past, but he was much more personal and likable. So, I decided to call his office and seal the deal, no second opinion, no trip to NYC, none of that. I was shocking myself and my wife actually. I grabbed his business card to call over book the surgery and noticed this guy actually puts his cell phone number on his business card. I was blown away by that. Giving his patients that type of access to him is a next level experience for me. Day of surgery, He spent about 15 minutes in the pre op with me to go over everything, set recovery expectations and shared some small talk and jokes that really relaxed me as I was nervous as could be, he must have picked up on that and gave me extra attention. Post op, I wake up in recovery and there is a nurse and DR Guilian right next to me. He gives me a full recap of how the surgery went in his opinion and goes over some post op reminders of what I need to do over the next few days and weeks. At home recovering I had some questions along the way in advanced of my follow up appointment about how I was feeling at certain times, so I texted him, and he responded, quickly and told me all I needed to know to quell any concerns. I am currently 8 weeks out at this point and my arm is 100% pain free and I have 100% full range of motion and that is a few weeks ahead of the expectations he set for me. I could not be happier that I trusted my instincts and used Dr Guilian to fix my bicep, but it was not all instinct, his bedside manner, professionalism, and his knowledge of my injury made the decision for me very easy. I encourage anyone who is considering using Dr. Guilian's service to do not hesitate to set up your appointment. James H from Huntington
About Dr. Phillip Guillen, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1568781268
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guillen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guillen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guillen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guillen works at
Dr. Guillen has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guillen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Guillen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guillen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guillen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guillen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.