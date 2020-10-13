Dr. Phillip Reichert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Reichert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Phillip Reichert, MD
Dr. Phillip Reichert, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Progress West Hospital and St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Dr. Reichert works at
Dr. Reichert's Office Locations
-
1
O Fallon Pediatrics20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 220, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 344-3333Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Progress West Hospital
- St. Louis Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reichert?
Dr. Reichert always takes the time to go above and beyond for each visit. You can tell he really cares about your child and has amazing bedside manner. He offers up the latest and greatest tips and tricks on the latest childhood development practices and is always available to answer any/all of our questions.
About Dr. Phillip Reichert, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1548236755
Education & Certifications
- Cardinal Glennon Childrens Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reichert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reichert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reichert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reichert works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reichert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reichert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.