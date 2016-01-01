Dr. Phu Vo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phu Vo, MD
Overview of Dr. Phu Vo, MD
Dr. Phu Vo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Saigon and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Vo works at
Dr. Vo's Office Locations
Vo Phu Thai MD Medical Clinic822 Fairfield Dr Ste A, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5353
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Phu Vo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1730130295
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- University Of Saigon
